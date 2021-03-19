Dr. Tommy Sim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Sim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tommy Sim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Sim works at
Locations
Tommy C. Sim M.d. P.A.357 E Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 992-3274
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sim was great!! Not only did he get me in almost immediately, but the appointment never felt rushed. He spent quality time, was very knowledgeable, and even called me on his own time the next day to check and see how I was doing. Totally recommend!
About Dr. Tommy Sim, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1306872353
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Santo Tomas U Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sim works at
Dr. Sim has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sim speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
