Dr. Tommy Sim, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tommy Sim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Dr. Sim works at Family Ctr For Asthma & Allergi in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tommy C. Sim M.d. P.A.
    357 E Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-3274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Sim was great!! Not only did he get me in almost immediately, but the appointment never felt rushed. He spent quality time, was very knowledgeable, and even called me on his own time the next day to check and see how I was doing. Totally recommend!
    Kayla — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Tommy Sim, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306872353
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santo Tomas U Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Sim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sim works at Family Ctr For Asthma & Allergi in Friendswood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sim’s profile.

    Dr. Sim has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sim speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

