Overview

Dr. Tommy Sim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital



Dr. Sim works at Family Ctr For Asthma & Allergi in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.