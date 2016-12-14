Overview

Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.