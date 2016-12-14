Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Russell County Hospital.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists26 Oxford Way, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 425-4298
Hospital Affiliations
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have an emergency appendectomy, and Dr. Shelton was on call to admit me and perform my surgery. This was 12-11-16, and he made sure I was taken very good care of, my pain was managed, and when he arrived he was the friendliest,most respectful Doctor I have had. He sincerely cared, and he made my stay at LCRH a very easy and caring stay. He is one of the best surgeons! His partner Camillio Santiago is as well. You can't go wrong with either.
About Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Jewish Hospital
- University Of Kentucky, Department Of Surgery
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shelton speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
