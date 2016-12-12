Dr. Tommy Schechtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Schechtman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tommy Schechtman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
Dr. Schechtman works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Partners3401 Pga Blvd Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-0100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Pediatric Partners1025 Military Trl Ste 109, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-0000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
3
Pediatric Partners5458 Town Center Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 393-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor, very knowledgeable with children with special needs. Goes above and beyond to help my family
About Dr. Tommy Schechtman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073621561
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechtman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechtman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechtman, there are benefits to both methods.