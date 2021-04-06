Overview

Dr. Tommy Roe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Roe works at High Desert Foot And Ankle Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.