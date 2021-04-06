Dr. Tommy Roe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Roe, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tommy Roe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
High Desert Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC9412 Indian School Rd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 565-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roe Competed foot surgery on me twice. He is very caring and does excellent work. His staff is quite excellent also
About Dr. Tommy Roe, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1720077050
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roe has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roe speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.
