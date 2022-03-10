Dr. Tommy Pacana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Pacana, MD
Overview
Dr. Tommy Pacana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Philippines and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Pacana works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Waterford1256 Waterford Dr Ste 120, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-6688
-
2
Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center Yorkville1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 340, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 499-6688
-
3
Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center- Highland Aurora1320 N Highland Ave Ste A, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 499-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacana?
Dr. Pacana was very patient, informative, and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Tommy Pacana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093018285
Education & Certifications
- VCU Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia, Gastroenterology Fellowship
- North Shore Long Island Jewish, Forest Hills, New York
- St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Philippines
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacana works at
Dr. Pacana has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.