Dr. Tommy Osborne II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Osborne II, MD
Overview
Dr. Tommy Osborne II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Osborne II works at
Locations
-
1
Osborne Orthopedic Group Inc.1701 Church St Ste A, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 548-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborne II?
Dr. Osborne has been my doctor for a few years. His professionalism, combined with his compassion, is unsurpassed. He is never too busy to answer any of my questions, big or small. He genuinely cares, and it shows. His staff, Maddie and Afton, are also very welcoming and make me feel like family. They have been his employees for quite a long time, which speaks volumes about all of them and their commitment to patient care. I would highly recommend them to any of my friends!
About Dr. Tommy Osborne II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598768103
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne II works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.