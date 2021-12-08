Dr. Tommy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology3838 San Dimas St Ste B201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Lee does absolutely great work. He’s smoothed me out when my Kaiser doctor couldn’t.
- St Lukes Hosp|St Lukes Hospital|Stanford University
- Fell-Stanford U
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
