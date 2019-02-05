Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD
Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Visual Health At Jupiter Eye Center LLC102 Coastal Way, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 747-1111
Visual Health and Surgical Center Inc.2889 10th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 964-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Italian and Spanish
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman speaks Creole, French, Italian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.