Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Coffman works at Visual Health in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visual Health At Jupiter Eye Center LLC
    102 Coastal Way, Jupiter, FL 33477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-1111
  2. 2
    Visual Health and Surgical Center Inc.
    2889 10th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Pterygium

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1033176425
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hospital
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Coffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coffman speaks Creole, French, Italian and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

