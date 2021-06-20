See All Dermatologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Tommy Chen, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tommy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Chen works at Tommy H Chen MD Inc in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tommy H Chen MD Inc
    675 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Tommy H Chen, MD - Dermatology
    12533 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 789-8886

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tommy Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326136854
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grady Meml Hosp-Emory
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chen speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

