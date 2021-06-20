Dr. Tommy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Chen, MD
Dr. Tommy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University.
Tommy H Chen MD Inc675 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions
Tommy H Chen, MD - Dermatology12533 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-8886
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've been seeing Dr. Chen for over 4 years now. Very knowledgeable dermatologist and caring doctor. Highly recommend.
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1326136854
- Naval Medical Center
- Grady Meml Hosp-Emory
- Emory University
- Dermatology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
