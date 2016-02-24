Dr. Tommy Burke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Burke, DDS
Dr. Tommy Burke, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, TN.
Beech Lake Pediatric Dentistry10855 HIGHWAY 412 W, Lexington, TN 38351 Directions (731) 249-0372
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
My 3 boys love it. Dr.burke and his staff are awesome. Also I have a friend that one of her boys has autism and he is afraid of all types of doctors and he loves it at Dr.burke's office
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.