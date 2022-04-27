See All Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Tommy Brown, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tommy Brown, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tommy Brown, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach Cancer, Ileus and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 112, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stomach Cancer
Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?

Apr 27, 2022
My dad went in to see Dr Brown not knowing that the biopsy had come back as cancer. We went in expecting to hear about removing a benign tumor and found out he would be getting a major surgery (WHIPPLE) in five days time. Dr Brown was reassuring, encouraging and most of all thorough—willing to answer all our questions and take time with us, something that is hard to find these days. His office staff was also thorough and I felt through the whole experience that they were on our side. Committed and experienced, Dr Brown demonstrated competence, inspired confidence, and most of all showed that he cared. I’m grateful for everyone we met in the office and for how they got my dad through a challenging diagnosis successfully.
SUNDEE T FRAZIER — Apr 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tommy Brown, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tommy Brown, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brown to family and friends

Dr. Brown's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Brown

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tommy Brown, MD.

About Dr. Tommy Brown, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1144291782
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fox Chase Cancer Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tommy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

Dr. Brown has seen patients for Stomach Cancer, Ileus and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.