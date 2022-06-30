Overview

Dr. Tommie Haywood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Haywood works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.