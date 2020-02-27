Overview

Dr. Tommie Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Willam. M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Harris works at Flower Mound Vein Center in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.