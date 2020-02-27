Dr. Tommie Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommie Harris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tommie Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Willam. M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Flower Mound Vein Center4921 Long Prairie Rd Ste 110, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 724-2000
-
2
Synaptic Waves LLC4491 Long Prairie Rd Ste 550, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 285-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Overall, just a great experience. Dr. Harris is thoughtful, explains the problem and treatment clearly and is easy to understand.
About Dr. Tommie Harris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750606802
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center: Foot and Ankle
- Willam. M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.