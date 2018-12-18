Overview

Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stafford Township, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.