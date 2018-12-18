Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papa-Rugino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stafford Township, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 53 Nautilus Dr Ste 201, Stafford Township, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient at Dr. Papa-Rugino's and want to thank Tara Adams who has provided exceptional care.
About Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1629050554
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papa-Rugino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papa-Rugino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papa-Rugino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papa-Rugino has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papa-Rugino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papa-Rugino speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Papa-Rugino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papa-Rugino.
