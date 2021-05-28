See All Dermatologists in Oakland, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Tomi Wall, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tomi Wall, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Wall works at Greta F Clarke MD in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Herpes Simplex Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tomi Lee Wall, MD
    3300 Webster St Ste 1106, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 763-2662
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinea Versicolor
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Tinea Versicolor
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Wall for several years, dealing primarily with skin care and hoping to avoid cancer. She is an exceptional doctor. She takes time to explain her findings, recommendations, and procedures. I trust her implicitly. Additionally, her staff is very professional and supportive.
    Judith — May 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tomi Wall, MD
    About Dr. Tomi Wall, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417947060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine, California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomi Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wall has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Herpes Simplex Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

