Dr. Tomi Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomi Wall, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomi Wall, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Wall works at
Locations
-
1
Tomi Lee Wall, MD3300 Webster St Ste 1106, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 763-2662Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wall?
I have been going to Dr. Wall for several years, dealing primarily with skin care and hoping to avoid cancer. She is an exceptional doctor. She takes time to explain her findings, recommendations, and procedures. I trust her implicitly. Additionally, her staff is very professional and supportive.
About Dr. Tomi Wall, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1417947060
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine, California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall works at
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Herpes Simplex Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wall speaks Japanese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.