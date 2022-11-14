Dr. Tomer Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomer Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tomer Singer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Long Island900 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 687-9430
Lenox Hill Human Reproduction110 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 324-2229
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (347) 567-4546
Manhattan110 E 60th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 502-5450
Shady Grove Fertility - New York110 E 60 5 Fl St Ste 500, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Lenox Hill Human Reproduction150 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 324-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singer is simply amazing. He went above and beyond to make sure I understood my treatment plan and was feeling positive throughout our treatment cycles. When we had good news, he was our biggest cheerleader and when we had a bad cycle he made sure to call personally and spent a great deal of time walking through our next plan and just being compassionate and a good listener. He performed all three retrievals and transfer himself. As someone with anxiety, he was such a calm, reassuring, and upbeat presence at each procedure and made me feel at peace and optimistic. Ultimately, we found more success than we had dreamed possible when I was first diagnosed. I am holding our five week old as I write this, and we look forward to going back to Dr. Singer for more transfers to continue to expand our family! He truly has changed our lives and we can’t recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Tomer Singer, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Sackler School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer speaks Hebrew.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
