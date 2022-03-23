Dr. Wiraszka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomasz Wiraszka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tomasz Wiraszka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Wiraszka works at
Locations
Franklin Orthopaedics Group33 Riddell St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was thorough and explained everything very well. I feel like I'm in good hands.
About Dr. Tomasz Wiraszka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346477114
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiraszka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wiraszka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wiraszka works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiraszka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiraszka.
