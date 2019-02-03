Dr. Tomasz Stys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomasz Stys, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tomasz Stys, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Brookings Health System, Douglas County Memorial Hospital, Floyd Valley Healthcare, Freeman Regional Health Services, Murray County Medical Center, Orange City Area Health System, Ortonville Area Health Services, Osceola Community Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Jackson Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, Sanford Tracy Medical Center, Sanford Usd Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital, Sanford Webster Medical Center, Sanford Westbrook Medical Center, Sanford Worthington Medical Center, St. Michael's Hospital Avera and Windom Area Health.
Dr. Stys works at
Sanford Cardiovascular Institute1301 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 312-2200
Sanford Regional Hospital Worthington1018 6th Ave, Worthington, MN 56187 Directions (507) 372-2941
Sanford Brookings Satellite Clinic Laboratory922 22Nd Ave S, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (605) 697-1900
Select Specialty Hospital-sioux Falls1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-2929
- Brookings Health System
- Douglas County Memorial Hospital
- Floyd Valley Healthcare
- Freeman Regional Health Services
- Murray County Medical Center
- Orange City Area Health System
- Ortonville Area Health Services
- Osceola Community Hospital
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
- Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center
- Sanford Jackson Medical Center
- Sanford Luverne Medical Center
- Sanford Sheldon Medical Center
- Sanford Tracy Medical Center
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Sanford Vermillion Hospital
- Sanford Webster Medical Center
- Sanford Westbrook Medical Center
- Sanford Worthington Medical Center
- St. Michael's Hospital Avera
- Windom Area Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Wonderful trust worthy caring easy to talk to explains in detail
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891790978
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
