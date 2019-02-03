Overview

Dr. Tomasz Stys, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Brookings Health System, Douglas County Memorial Hospital, Floyd Valley Healthcare, Freeman Regional Health Services, Murray County Medical Center, Orange City Area Health System, Ortonville Area Health Services, Osceola Community Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Jackson Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, Sanford Tracy Medical Center, Sanford Usd Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital, Sanford Webster Medical Center, Sanford Westbrook Medical Center, Sanford Worthington Medical Center, St. Michael's Hospital Avera and Windom Area Health.



Dr. Stys works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Worthington, MN and Brookings, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.