Dr. Cwikla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomasz Cwikla, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomasz Cwikla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Cwikla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Med-peds Specialists S.c.15614 S Harlem Ave Ste D, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 444-0097
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cwikla?
Doctor Cwikla is the best!!!!
About Dr. Tomasz Cwikla, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992762645
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cwikla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cwikla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cwikla works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cwikla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cwikla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cwikla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cwikla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.