Overview

Dr. Tomas Vietorisz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Vietorisz works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyositis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.