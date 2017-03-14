Dr. Tomas Vietorisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vietorisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Vietorisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tomas Vietorisz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group - Internal Medicine292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 103, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-9455
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, thorough, personable, and knowledgeable. I could say he saved my live with his quick action and referral to a cardiologist.
About Dr. Tomas Vietorisz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760594386
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vietorisz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vietorisz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vietorisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vietorisz has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyositis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vietorisz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vietorisz speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vietorisz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vietorisz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vietorisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vietorisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.