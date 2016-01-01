Dr. Valdez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Locations
Hermengildo Angeles Jr MD Apc1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 310, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 296-1906
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
