Dr. Tomas Rodriguez-Molinet, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomas Rodriguez-Molinet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Locations
Office17350 St Lukes Way, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-2645
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tomas Rodriguez-Molinet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003937244
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rodriguez-Molinet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Molinet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Molinet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Molinet has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Molinet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
