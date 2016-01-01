Dr. Tomas Perez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Perez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tomas Perez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
BayTree Family Dental350 Waymont Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 323-9669Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
About Dr. Tomas Perez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861613846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.