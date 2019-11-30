Overview

Dr. Tomas Nemickas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Nemickas works at Iliinois Bone & Joint Institute in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lindenhurst, IL, Lake Bluff, IL and Waukegan, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.