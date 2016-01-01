Overview

Dr. Tomas Luley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Luley works at Novant Health Southeast OB/GYN in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.