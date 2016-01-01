Dr. Tomas Luley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Luley, DO
Overview
Dr. Tomas Luley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Luley works at
Locations
Novant Health Southeast OB/GYN1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (980) 369-3510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tomas Luley, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luley works at
Dr. Luley has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.