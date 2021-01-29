Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Kucera works at
Locations
-
1
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 990-2290
-
2
Joseph J Schifini MD Ltd600 S Tonopah Dr Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 333-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a knee replacement in December 2018 at Crovetti Orthopedic and Dr T. administered a nerve block prior the the surgery. I was so surprised that he completed the procedure and I experienced no pain. I found my pain level decreased dramatically just three days after the surgery and was as able to walk with no assistance at that point. Later I was agonized with extreme radiating pain in both arms when in bed. I had previously been advised of deterioration of disc in my neck. I decided to pay a visit to Dr. T. and x-rays revealed disc degeneration. Dr. T. prescribed therapy which improved my mobility but the pain was yet agonizing. Dr. T. scheduled my injection and due to friends and family informing me how ineffective their procedures were I had very low expectations. Wow, was I in for a surprise. After that procedure I was completely pain free. The initial injection suppressed the pain for four months. I am now in my second month of my second injection. Amazed! YEA Dr.T.
About Dr. Tomas Kucera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kucera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kucera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kucera works at
Dr. Kucera has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucera.
