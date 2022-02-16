See All Neurologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Tomas Holmlund, MD

Neurology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tomas Holmlund, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. Holmlund works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DENT Neurologic Institute
    3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Myasthenia Gravis
Difficulty With Walking
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Myasthenia Gravis
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tomas Holmlund, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770644528
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore-Suny Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomas Holmlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmlund has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holmlund works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Holmlund’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmlund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmlund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

