Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Heimann works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St # 1259, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian
    • Male
    • 1528034998
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomas Heimann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heimann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heimann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heimann works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Heimann’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heimann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heimann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

