Dr. Tom Yan, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tom Yan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Yan works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 03, 2018
Very friendly, personable, and knowledgeable. Finds information for patients when needed. Remembers specific facts about patients and seems to care about them.
Bremerton, WA — Jul 03, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Tom Yan, MD

Specialties
Education & Certifications

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tom Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

