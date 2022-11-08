Overview

Dr. Tom Whitlock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Whitlock works at Digestive Health Partners in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.