Dr. Tom Tooma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tom Tooma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tom Tooma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tooma works at
Locations
NVISION Eye Centers - Newport Beach4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (866) 434-5838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tooma?
Dr. Tooma is the best! Not only is he a talented surgeon, he put me at ease the moment he walked in to the surgery suite. It was quick and painless and now my vision is better than I could have imagined! The office is state of the art, and you can truly see the high caliber of every single employee. I am so happy and would recommend this office and Dr. Tooma to everyone!
About Dr. Tom Tooma, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1508980525
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda U Affil Hosp
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tooma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tooma accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tooma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tooma works at
Dr. Tooma speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tooma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tooma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tooma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tooma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.