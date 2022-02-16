See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Tom Tooma, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tom Tooma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tooma works at NVision Eye Centers - Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    NVISION Eye Centers - Newport Beach
    4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 434-5838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Cataract
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Cataract
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Intralase Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Monovision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Tooma is the best! Not only is he a talented surgeon, he put me at ease the moment he walked in to the surgery suite. It was quick and painless and now my vision is better than I could have imagined! The office is state of the art, and you can truly see the high caliber of every single employee. I am so happy and would recommend this office and Dr. Tooma to everyone!
    — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Tom Tooma, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1508980525
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • Loma Linda U Affil Hosp
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
