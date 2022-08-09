See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Tom Thomas, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (139)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tom Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dana Farber Hospital
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-7355
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Dana-Farber
    45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 525-6500
  3. 3
    Morristown Medical Center, Carol G Simon Cancer Center
    100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-7355
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer
Ear Ache
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer
Ear Ache
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tom Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1871501643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
