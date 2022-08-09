Dr. Tom Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tom Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Locations
Dana Farber Hospital450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (973) 971-7355Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Dana-Farber45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-6500
Morristown Medical Center, Carol G Simon Cancer Center100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7355Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Thomas and his team!! I was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in June and then was referred to Dr. Thomas for total thyroidectomy. He and his team were very kind, caring and professional. He answered all my questions and went into detail of the surgery thoroughly. The procedure went good with no complications. My recovery is quick and the scar is well healing after 2 weeks.
About Dr. Tom Thomas, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1871501643
Education & Certifications
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
