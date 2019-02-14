Overview

Dr. Tom Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Thomas works at Community Orthopaedic Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.