Dr. Tom Stathopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stathopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Stathopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tom Stathopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Chicago Il
Dr. Stathopoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 759-8070
-
2
Northern Illinois Medical Center4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stathopoulos?
I've known Dr. Tom for many years. He is very thorough, kind, and listens intently. I trust him!!
About Dr. Tom Stathopoulos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922053511
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stathopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stathopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stathopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stathopoulos works at
Dr. Stathopoulos has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stathopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stathopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stathopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stathopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stathopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.