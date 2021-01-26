Dr. Shokri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tom Shokri, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Shokri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Washington, DC.
Locations
Medical Faculty Associated Ear Nose Throat Center2300 M St NW Fl 4, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-3250
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 920-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shokri performed several complicated operations involving soft tissue grafts and a fibula bone graft to my jaw in December 2020 and January2021. The overall operations were a success He spent and extraordinary time with me in post op recovery to discuss the procedure and options. He then accompanied me to my room to discuss the procedures with my wife. After a very long and difficult 9 hour surgery he had the patience and professionalism to answer every question we had. I believe Dr.Shokri did more than his best, he went far beyond to attempt to make things work. I would recommend him without reservation for any type of ear, nose and throat operations and rate him a five star plus for his professionalism and bedside manner.
About Dr. Tom Shokri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shokri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
