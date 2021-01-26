See All Otolaryngologists in Washington, DC
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Tom Shokri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Shokri works at The GW Medical Faculty Associates in Washington, DC with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Faculty Associated Ear Nose Throat Center
    2300 M St NW Fl 4, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 741-3250
    Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.
    923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 920-0484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr. Shokri performed several complicated operations involving soft tissue grafts and a fibula bone graft to my jaw in December 2020 and January2021. The overall operations were a success He spent and extraordinary time with me in post op recovery to discuss the procedure and options. He then accompanied me to my room to discuss the procedures with my wife. After a very long and difficult 9 hour surgery he had the patience and professionalism to answer every question we had. I believe Dr.Shokri did more than his best, he went far beyond to attempt to make things work. I would recommend him without reservation for any type of ear, nose and throat operations and rate him a five star plus for his professionalism and bedside manner.
    G Hill — Jan 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tom Shokri, MD
    About Dr. Tom Shokri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609260124
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shokri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shokri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shokri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shokri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.