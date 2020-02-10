See All Plastic Surgeons in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Tom Pousti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tom Pousti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Pousti works at Pousti Plastic Surgery in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pousti Plastic Surgery
    8851 Center Dr Ste 300, La Mesa, CA 91942 (619) 466-8851

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 10, 2020
I had been contemplating a breast reduction for several years and decided it was time.  You owe it to yourself to educate yourself on the procedure itself and just as important, if not more so, is selecting the doctor and their team you will be partnering with through this journey.  I knew during the consultation I had found "the one".  I selected Dr. Pousti and the entire experience has been beyond expectation. I had large sagging breasts and nipples pointing downward.  Dr. Pousti performed my reduction, removing roughly 900 grams from each side, with no need to add implants for lifting with absolute perfection.  His support team has been amazing and kept check on me frequently following the surgery.  I am now 2 months post surgery and the girls are gorgeous. Talented, listens, cares, accessible, understanding, honest  - I found the total package.  I unreservedly recommend Dr. Pousti and Pousti Plastic Surgery.
Feb 10, 2020
Photo: Dr. Tom Pousti, MD
About Dr. Tom Pousti, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649388901
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tom Pousti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pousti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pousti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pousti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pousti works at Pousti Plastic Surgery in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pousti’s profile.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pousti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pousti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pousti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pousti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

