Dr. Tom Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tom Porter, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
Right Path Pain & Spine Center141 Webb Dr Ste 300, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 249-6245Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kudos to Dr. Porter and his outstanding Team including but not limited to: Jahida Kary Jose Tina This is by far the most efficient and effective Medical Center I have ever experienced!
About Dr. Tom Porter, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1013903095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Porter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter speaks Spanish.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
