Dr. Tom Obertynski, MD
Dr. Tom Obertynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Family Practice Care Pllc25350 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 772-1990
- 2 3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 645, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-9151
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred by another ophthalmologist to see Dr. Obertynski because my eye pressure was so high,I had lost sight in my left eye due to Pseudoexfoliation glaucoma. They said I had nerve damage and would not regain my sight. Dr. Obertynski preformed a Trabeculectomy on my left eye, not long after the surgery I regained some sight back in my left eye. Several months later he removed a cataract, now my sight is even better. He has always been so kind and gentle with a great since of humor.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710109939
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Obertynski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obertynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obertynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obertynski has seen patients for Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obertynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Obertynski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obertynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obertynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obertynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.