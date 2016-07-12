Overview

Dr. Tom Obertynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Obertynski works at Family Practice Care Pllc in Roseville, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.