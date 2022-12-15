Dr. Tom Minas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Minas, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Minas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service! He's the best at what he does!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of Toronto
- Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Ontario, Canada
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
