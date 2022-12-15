See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mangonia Park, FL
Dr. Tom Minas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Tom Minas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Minas works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 844-5255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Excellent service! He's the best at what he does!
    Walter Wecal — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Tom Minas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396839650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Toronto
    Internship
    • Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Ontario, Canada
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Minas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minas works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Minas’s profile.

    Dr. Minas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Minas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

