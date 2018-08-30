See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Tom Mahendra, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
2.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tom Mahendra, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mahendra works at MARIANAYAGAM, SOOSAIPILLAI J in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tom Mahendra, M.D.
    1331 W Avenue J Ste 203, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-4433
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Peggy Nichols in CLEVELAND, NC — Aug 30, 2018
    About Dr. Tom Mahendra, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Singhalese, Spanish and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1205923646
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Heart Institute - Houston
    Residency
    • Einstein Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • St Lukes Cornwall Hospital - Newburgh Campus
    Medical Education
    • U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Mahendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahendra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahendra works at MARIANAYAGAM, SOOSAIPILLAI J in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mahendra’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahendra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahendra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

