Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.
Dr. Kosowski works at
Locations
-
1
Mark Codner, MD1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 351-4151
-
2
Bassin Center For Plastic Surgery Orlando422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 32, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 851-3888
-
3
Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery4504 Wishart Pl, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 872-7800
-
4
Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery1705 Berglund Ln Ste 103, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-0025
-
5
Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery8575 NE 138th Ln Ste 103, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (877) 333-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosowski?
Thank you Dr. Kosowski, it was a true luxury to finally find the right sergeant for me. I’m v. Pleased with my results & I look forward to have more sculpting done in the near future. Best.
About Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1528233251
Education & Certifications
- Mark Codner Plastic Surgery
- Dartmouth Medical School
- University Of New Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosowski accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosowski works at
Dr. Kosowski speaks Polish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.