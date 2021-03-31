Overview

Dr. Tom Karnezis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Karnezis works at Illinois Orthopedic/Hand Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.