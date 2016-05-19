Overview

Dr. Tom Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Hsu works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA, Cambridge, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.