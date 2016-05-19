See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tom Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Hsu works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA, Cambridge, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham
    61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 875-9787
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
    625 Mount Auburn St Ste 100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 354-3130
  4. 4
    Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west
    52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2016
    Dr Hsu is an exceptional doctor. Brilliant, highly trained, proffesdional, and caring. The staff are professional and competent from admin. to technicians. I've been a patient for many years, and Dr. Hsu performed my glaucoma and cataract surgery in the past few years to my complete satisfaction. There have been times when I've had to wait a bit, but his work is healing the human body, which is a complex affair. I don't think they overbook. Complications arise naturally that take priority.
    B. Simon in Jamaica Plain, MA — May 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tom Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285854729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

