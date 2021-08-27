Dr. Tom Hamilton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Hamilton, DO
Overview
Dr. Tom Hamilton, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Tom Hamilton DO6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 388-9740Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamilton is top notch. I am beyond thankful to have him as our family's ENT doctor. He is very knowledgeable, takes the time to answer all questions and to listen to your concerns, is personable and effectively communicates to you about your health. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Hamilton to others. It is well deserved.
About Dr. Tom Hamilton, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Osu College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
