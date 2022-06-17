Overview

Dr. Tom Garofalo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Garofalo works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.