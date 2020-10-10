See All Plastic Surgeons in Powell, TN
Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Gallaher works at Tennova North Hospital in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Knoxville Medical Center
    7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 859-8000
  2. 2
    West Office
    9700 Westland Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 671-3888
  3. 3
    Spa Location
    5508 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 671-3888
  4. 4
    Gallaher Plastic Surgery & Spa MD
    7560 Dannaher Dr Ste 150, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 671-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr. Gallaher is a great, caring and wonderful surgeon and was recommended to me by my internist when I asked who her office would recommend for a breat reduction. I am 61 years old, 5'3" and with diet and exercise, I lost 80+ pounds. This left me with deflated breast and lots of sagging skin on my abdomen and buttocks. Dr Gallaher performed a breat reduction and lift in 2019 and that was such a great outcome and he and his staff are phenomenal! In August 2020, he performed a circumferential body lift. I am beyond ecstatic! At 61, I look better than I ever have and Dr Gallaher and his staff took such great care of me. Victoria, Tatum and Peyon are the sweetest women and so warm and caring. I have recommended his practice to women I know who are interested in a plastic surgery procedure. You can't go wrong with Dr Gallaher and his staff at the Powell office.
    SharonT — Oct 10, 2020
    About Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760477707
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallaher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallaher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallaher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallaher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallaher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallaher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallaher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

