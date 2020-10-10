Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallaher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Gallaher works at
Locations
-
1
North Knoxville Medical Center7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 859-8000
-
2
West Office9700 Westland Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 671-3888
-
3
Spa Location5508 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 671-3888
-
4
Gallaher Plastic Surgery & Spa MD7560 Dannaher Dr Ste 150, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 671-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gallaher is a great, caring and wonderful surgeon and was recommended to me by my internist when I asked who her office would recommend for a breat reduction. I am 61 years old, 5'3" and with diet and exercise, I lost 80+ pounds. This left me with deflated breast and lots of sagging skin on my abdomen and buttocks. Dr Gallaher performed a breat reduction and lift in 2019 and that was such a great outcome and he and his staff are phenomenal! In August 2020, he performed a circumferential body lift. I am beyond ecstatic! At 61, I look better than I ever have and Dr Gallaher and his staff took such great care of me. Victoria, Tatum and Peyon are the sweetest women and so warm and caring. I have recommended his practice to women I know who are interested in a plastic surgery procedure. You can't go wrong with Dr Gallaher and his staff at the Powell office.
About Dr. Tom Gallaher, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760477707
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallaher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallaher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallaher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallaher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallaher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallaher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallaher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.