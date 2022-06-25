See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norman, OK
Dr. Tom Ewing, DO

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tom Ewing, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ewing works at Oklahoma Orthopedic Institute in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rita Hancock MD Pllc
    1020 24th Ave NW Ste 100, Norman, OK 73069 (405) 447-4999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Duncan Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • Thrivent Financial

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 25, 2022
    The right leg femur, ankle, heel, knee, and badly bruised shin from a head on collision (not my fault) and many head injuries left nearly dead. When I came out of my coma my sweet daughter Daina was sitting at my bedside. I have no memory of or seconds before the impact. I pulled off the side of the road because I was pulling my son's car. I was driving a snub-nosed van and the impact hit me full blast. A drunk driver, Chevy truck, wrapped the engine around my leg. Seventeen months later I was able to return to work. He devised a half moon circle brace around my knee with a side bar with pins going in my knee and outside right leg. Dr. Ewing wanted to remove the leg but my husband refused and so the healing began. I was lucky Dr. Ewing took care of me. I am happy to be walking and swimming (so-so) as well as dancing. Thank you Dr. Ewing.
    Twana Baker — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Tom Ewing, DO

    Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    English
    1326086505
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University
    • Hillcrest Hlth Ctr
    • Botsford Hosp
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    • Abilene Christian University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewing works at Oklahoma Orthopedic Institute in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Ewing’s profile.

    Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.