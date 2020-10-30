Dr. Tom Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Chao, MD
Overview
Dr. Tom Chao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Chao works at
Locations
-
1
Charles J Wrobel MD Inc9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2200
-
2
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group3851 Katella Ave Ste 150, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 314-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chao?
So good at helping me understand about my surgery
About Dr. Tom Chao, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1710117163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao works at
Dr. Chao has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.