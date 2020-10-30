Overview

Dr. Tom Chao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Chao works at Matthew Malerich MD in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.