Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD
Overview
Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Locations
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint4100 Beecher Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O was very informative, kind and compassionate with my mother. He took all the time we needed in explaining what took place and what to expect. An aside, the nursing staff at McLaren, Flint on the 4th floor (Especially So) were excellent.
About Dr. Tolutope Oyasiji, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154503456
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
