Overview

Dr. Tolulope Osowo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Osowo works at LONE STAR OB GYN ASSOCIATES, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.