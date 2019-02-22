Dr. Tolulope Osowo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osowo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tolulope Osowo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tolulope Osowo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
LONE STAR OB GYN ASSOCIATES, San Antonio, TX7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8756
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Osowo, I pronounce it Dr. Ashowa, but that may be wrong. She has been my OB-Gyn for about 10 years. She is the most AWESOME HUMAN BEING and DOCTOR I KNOW. She is so caring and comforting. I adore her. I always laugh and feel so comfortable with her. She listens and answers all your questions. I can not say enough about this awesome woman. She is highly educated in the pratice of OB GYN and she is so smart and so down to earth you will love her. I would not see anyone else!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1457524183
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Howard University College of Medicine
Dr. Osowo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osowo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osowo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osowo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osowo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osowo speaks Spanish and Yoruba.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Osowo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osowo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osowo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osowo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.